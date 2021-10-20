Anchal shines in Karate competition
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 20, 2021 07:50 PM2021-10-20T19:50:02+5:302021-10-20T19:50:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Oct 20: River Dale High School student Anchal Kute (std 4) won a gold medal in Karate state-level competition organized by Mission Marshal Arts and Kung-Fu Sports Karate Association (Maharashtra). The management, the principal, academic head, staff and all students congratulated Anchal for her achievement.