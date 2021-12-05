Anee-us-Rahman gets Ph D in Law

Aurangabad, Dec 5:

Shri Jagdishprasad Jhabarmal Tibrewala University (JJTU), Rajasthan, conferred Ph D on Anees-ur-Rahman Khan.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘A Study of Indian Penal Code to Check White Collar Offence with Special Reference to Maharashtra State’ under the guidance of research guide Dr Anil Kumar, Principal of Law College, Rajasthan.