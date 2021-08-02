Angiocath removed from hand after 3 months

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

A patient admitted at the Meltron Hospital for the treatment of Covid-19 three months back. He was administered saline during treatment but the two inches long angiocath needle remained in his hand. The needle was removed after a surgery on July 31.

The patient Nitin Khade (Dawarwadi, Paithan) was admitted in the Meltron Hospital for the treatment of Covid-19 between April 19 and 27. During the treatment, the plastic angiocath remained in his right hand. He complaint to the doctors and the medical staff about his pain in the hand, but they ignored it. When he was given discharge from the hospital, the pain in the hand increased. Hence, he went to a private hospital, where the doctors told him that there is a needle in his hand and it will have to be removed through a surgery. The doctors told him that the expenses of the surgery will be Rs 40,000 and hence, he decided to go to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). In the CT scan, ,a 2 inch needle was seen in the hand. The needle was removed after the surgery on July 31. Later, Khade lodged complaints at the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and Cidco MIDC police station in this regard.

AMC medical officer, Dr Neeta Padalkar said that the complaint has been received in this regard and a report will be submitted after the inquiry, she said.