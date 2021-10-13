Angiography, angioplasty halted due to lack of nursing staff

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

Facility for angiography, cath lab for angioplasty and a state-of-art- operation theatre has been set up in the super-speciality block in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with a grant of Rs 150 crore from the Centre and the state government. There are 3 DM cardiologists, surgeons and class four staff available for the treatment of heart patients. However, the posts of 20 nursing staff are vacant.

Angiography and angioplasty has been stalled at GMCH for the past two years. As a result, the heart patients have to approach private hospitals for treatment. Meanwhile, hundreds of heart patients have been treated in the CVTS department of the GMCH in the last few years. But the cath lab here went out of order in March 2019. As the cath lab has been in use for over 10 years, it is unlikely to be repaired. A cath lab has been set up in the super speciality block. But there are difficulties in performing the angioplasty and angiography treatment due to lack of nursing staff. Officer on special duty of the super speciality block Dr Sudhir Chaudhary said that DM cardiologist, surgeons and class four staff is available. The angiography and angioplasty treatment can be started in 8 to 15 days if nursing staff is made available.

Efforts underway to appoint staff

Expert doctors and other manpower are available. Only nursing staff is needed for the cath lab. Nurses currently working in various departments cannot be used for this block. Efforts are underway to fill the posts as soon as possible, said acting dean Dr Varsha Rotte.