Angry farmers demand compensation against crop loss due to wastewater

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

Angry farmers have staged a demonstration in front of the Chikalthana garbage processing plant today morning. They demanded compensation against the loss of crops due to the flow of wastewater released from the plant.

It is learnt that a tank of 2 lakh litres capacity is built to store the wastewater released after processing the garbage plant in Chikalthana. The agitators claimed that the wastewater, after filling the tank, oozes out and makes its way into the nearby farmlands. Ten days ago, they had staged a demonstration demanding to stop the water. They had even stopped the entry of trucks at the site. Later on, they contacted the guardian minister and narrated their woes on phone. He assured of sending AMC officials for inspection and take appropriate action to stop the wastewater. However, no civic officers turned up for the inspection. Today, the guardian minister was in the city. Hence to attract his attention, they staged demonstrations in front of the plant. They claimed of sustaining a loss of Rs 7-8 lakh due to the withering of soybean, maize, groundnut, cotton, udad, ginger and onion crops in their fields.

The agitators include Karbhari Jadhav, Ravi Kavade, Amol Navpute, Darakhe Mama, Ankush Dahihande and others.