Angry farmers disrupt functioning of Chikalthana garbage processing plant

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

Angry farmers today disrupted the functioning of the garbage processing plant at Chikalthana and also prevented the trucks from unloading garbage by locking the main entrance of the plant. Later on, the farmers contacted the guardian minister on phone and apprised him about their sufferings.

The processing plant of 150 metric tones capacity was started by AMC, through a private contractor, two years ago. The agitating farmers underlined that the wastewater after processing of garbage is paving a way into farms of the nearby farmers. The AMC had constructed a pond to dispose of the wastewater. The city is receiving rainfall for the past four consecutive days. Hence the wastewater along with the rainwater is spreading in the nearby farms. The bad odour is emanating from the surrounding localities. The standing crops in the farms are getting damaged and the farmers are pushed to sustain huge losses. The angry farmers Nilesh Kavade, Murlidhar Kavade, Datta Gajre, Bhaskar Kavade, Amol Kavade, Dilip Rithe, Digambar Kavade and others stopped the functioning of the garbage plant by locking the main entrance. As a result, the trucks laden with garbage remained standing outside the plant.

The cold or zero response from the AMC officials angered the farmers and then called the guardian minister Subhash Desai on phone and apprised him about their problem. The farmers grieved that they are trying to develop communication with the head of solid waste management (SWM) Nandkishore Bhombe since the morning, but he is neither taking the calls nor took out time to visit the plant. Desai assured the farmers of speaking to the municipal commissioner in this regard and resolve the issue amicably.

The agitation started at 1 pm, but the farmers got dispersed when they learnt that the AMC officers are not coming. The neighbouring ryots are opposing the plant since its inception. The farmers claimed that they are suffering from the wastewater for the past two years, but the AMC is taking their plea for granted.