Annual conference of Indian Mathematical Society concludes

Aurangabad, Dec 7:

The 87th four-day annual conference of the Indian Mathematical Society (IMS) organised by the Department of Applied Sciences of the Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College (JNEC), MGM University, concluded on Tuesday.

Several international level experts guided the participants in the conference that was held online.

A total of 120 research papers were presented while there were nine invited lectures and six symposia of renowned experts.

Dr Dipendra Prasad (President of IMS) from IIT Bombay, Dr S K Nimbhorkar from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Dr Geeta Venkataraman from the University of Delhi, Dr Samir Vaidya from Saurashtra University-Rajkot and Dr Michel Waldschmidt from University of Sorbonne guided the participants.

Dr Dipendra Prasad inaugurated this conference on December 4.

Prof Satya Deo, Prof Peeyush Chandra, University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam and Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal were present for the inaugural ceremony.

Dr Ashish Gadekar (Registrar) and Dr H H Shinde (dean of Engineering and Technology and Principal, JNEC). Dr V Arole (organising secretary) and Dr G C Lomte (organising coordinator) conducted several events of the conference along with the technical sessions. Dr Kranti Zakde, Dr Ashish Itolikar, Dr Suryakant Sapkal and others chair the technical sessions.