Antibodies in 53 per cent of citizens

Aurangabad, July 29:

According to the Sero survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), nearly 70 per cent of the country has developed antibodies. A Sero survey was conducted in the city last year, but no survey has been conducted since then. However, vaccination and patients recovered from Covid-19 are likely to develop antibodies in about 8 lakh people, or 53 per cent of the city's total population, according to the municipal health department.

The Sero survey was conducted in the city last year and the report was released in August 2020. As per the data, a total of 12 per cent of the city's population or 1,70,000 citizens had developed antibodies against coronavirus. The number of people developing antibodies was less as compared to the population of 15 lakh. It was clear that the city is in the grip of corona. The intensity increased in the second wave as the number of patients climbed to thousands. The fourth survey conducted by the ICMR revealed that 70 per cent of the country's population and 59 per cent population in the state have produced antibodies. Many citizens in the city were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms. In addition, antibodies were produced in about 8 lakh people who were actually infected and vaccinated against coronavirus, said municipal health officer Dr Nita Padalkar.

Sero survey of 4,500 citizens

The Government Medical College and Hospital has made preparations to conduct a Sero survey of 3,500 citizens in rural areas and 1,000 people in the city. A proposal was submitted in this regard, said dean Dr Kanan Yelikar.