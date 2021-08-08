App developed by city youth gets achievers award

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

The start-up 'Yes Sir' app developed by a youth Moiz Iqbal from Aurangabad has provided employment to several people. The Indian Achievers Forum has taken note of the work and has honoured him with 'Indian Achievers Award-2021'.

The city has been emerging as an educational and industrial hub for the last few years. 'Start-up Blink' has declared the city to be among the top 1,000 cities in the world with a conducive environment for start-ups. Now a new start-up has been added to the list. Iqbal who is working with an American company in Pune, has developed this app. For the last 20 years, he has been providing services to various multinational companies in the IT sector. For many days, he wanted to do something innovative for the city. Accordingly, he developed an app and during the lockdown period and many needy people got jobs in the last one-and-a-half years. In addition, many pending works were completed through this app. Doctors, lawyers, engineers, architects, designers, teachers, wholesalers of various materials, carpenters, electricians, bricklayers, mechanics, machine operators, drivers, medical assistants, plumbers and brick-and-mortar suppliers etc. are available on this app. All kinds of services are provided to the people at very low rates.