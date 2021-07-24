Application form submission for Ph D admission extended

Aurangabad, July 24:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has extended the last date of submission of hard copy of online application form of Ph D admissions.

The online registration started for the second phase of Ph Admissions began last month. The date of online registration was extended up to July 15 while for hard copy submission, it was July 20.

Considering the number of aspirants and social distance in Covid situation, the date was extended up to July 26.

It may be noted that the first phase was completed with conducting Ph D Entrance Test (PET) and declaring its result.

The second phase will have a submission of the research proposal and presentation of candidates before the Research and Recognition Committee (RRC) of the respective subject.

Those who qualified PET/M Phil/NET/SET and other national tests were eligible to apply for the second phase.

More than 4,000 students have passed PET conducted between January and March 2021.