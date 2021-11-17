Application invited for Hakeem Abdul Hameed Scholarship

Aurangabad, Nov 17:

Hamdard Educational and Cultural Aid (HECA) of Hamdard National Foundation (India) has started inviting applications from students for Hakeem Abdul Hameed Scholarship/Financial Aid for the academic year 2021-2022.

Candidates belonging to Minority, SC, ST, OBC, general categories who have a degree, diploma, professional, technical courses with 50 per cent average total marks are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) issued a letter about the scholarship.

The last date for submitting the application form is November 30, 2021. The prescribed form can be downloaded from the foundation’s website (www.jamiahamdard.edu).

The duly filled application form along with all relevant documents with self-attestation can be sent by post to the office of the foundation.

Officer on Special Duty of HECA Shaukat H Mufti in a letter issued to the university stated that if candidates need any other information, they send seek it through the foundation’s email (hamdardnationalfoundation@gmail.com). Bamu appealed to needy students to avail of the financial aid scheme.