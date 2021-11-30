Appointment of nodal officers for inspection of ventilators and equipment

Aurangabad, Nov 30:

The office of the deputy director of health has appointed nodal officers to look into the condition of machinery including ventilators which have been out of use for the last four months due to reduced incidence of corona.

As the number of corona patients has been declining in the last few days, many equipment in government hospitals are falling into disrepair due to neglect of maintenance. A meeting in this regard was held at the deputy director of health office to discuss the facilities at the government medical college and hospital (GMCH). It was planned to take the necessary precautions against the backdrop of a new mutant of coronavirus. If there is a sudden increase in the number of patients and other treatment facilities including ventilators are out of order then there will be difficulties. So to avoid any inconvenience, nodal officers have been appointed to review the situation by inspecting the machinery.

315 ventilators in GMCH

There are currently about 315 ventilators in the GMCH. Now with the new mutant there is a possibility of a third wave of corona. Therefore, the facilities here will also be inspected.

State of the equipment will come to fore

Four nodal officers have been appointed to look after ventilators, machinery and other matters at hospitals in Aurangabad, Jalna, Hingoli and Parbhani. The report will come in two days. It will reveal the state of facilities, said Dr Balasaheb Chavan, deputy director of health.