Architecture student commits suicide

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

A 22-year-old Architecture student from the Hudco area committed suicide by hanging himself by an odhani on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Vinit Punamchand Kulwal (N-12, Hudco). The reason for the suicide was not known yet. According to the details, Vinit was studying Architecture in Mumbai. He had come to his home here due to the Covid pandemic.

On Sunday, he was with his friends at Connaught Place between 8 am and 8 pm. At night he came home and hanged himself with an odhani at around 10 pm. The nearby residents saw him hanging from the window and immediately informed his parents, who had gone out, about it.

When returned, they rushed him to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Cidco police station. According to the police, Vinit was addicted to the mobile phone, and his parents had scolded him about it. However, the exact reason for suicide was not known.