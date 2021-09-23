Army jawan posted in Bhutan passes away

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

An Army jawan, Shaikh Sharif Habib (46, resident of Palshi B in Pishore), has died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday evening. The villagers bid adieu to the departed soul with tears on Thursday.

Shaikh joined the Army in 1994. He was presently posted as Hawaldar in Bhutan. He had come on leave one month ago. He was to retire from his service after four months, as a result, he was busy compiling and readying documents of retirement.

It is learnt that he went to his native village (Palshi B) to meet his mother, brother and other relatives and then returned to his home in Aurangabad on Tuesday. On Wednesday at 7 pm, he sustained cardiac arrest and left for heavenly abode. His burial procession was conducted on Thursday at 4 pm. The Army gave a guard of honour to the departed soul. He is survived by his mother, wife and two daughters.