Arrangement of 1,000 beds in the GMCH for corona patients

Third wave will cost more, 40 per cent more funds than the second wave

Aurangabad, Dec 2:

Precautionary measures are being taken against the backdrop of the new mutant corona, and the health administration has also started preparations for the possibility of a third wave. However, this third wave is going to be quite expensive as the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has prepared a demand for 40 per cent more funds than the second wave.

Regular patient service resumed in the GMCH after the outbreak of the second wave subsided. However, the number of corona patients is expected to increase once again. Over 1,000 beds are being planned at GMCH with the possibility of a third wave of corona. It will consist of 150 ICU beds. A third wave is expected by March 2022. Along with regular patient care, the GMCH will also have to spend on medicines, oxygen to meals for patients. Sources in the GMCH said that a 40 per cent increase in the funds sanctioned in the second wave would be sought from the district collector office.

High expenditure on oxygen, medicine, equipment

A significant share of funds has been demanded for oxygen, medicine and equipment. Pending payments of oxygen contractors will also be made from the bills.

Funds demanded for:

Medicines: Rs 4.94 crore

Surgical items: Rs 1,40 crore

Equipment: Rs 7.34 crore

Chemical Kits: Rs 1.66 crore

Oxygen: Rs 4.20 crore (pending bills)

Meals: Rs 1.17 crore

Ambulance: Rs 9.80 lakh

Biomedical waste: Rs 36.11 lakh

Linen: Rs 40 lakh

Blood tests: Rs 80 lakh

Human resources: Rs 2.52 crore

PSA plant electricity bills: Rs 1 crore