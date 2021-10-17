Arrest the real culprit immediately

Aurangabad, Oct 17:

A week has passed since Dr Rajan Shinde was murdered at his residence. However, his murderers are not found. Hence MLA Narayan Kuche and others met deputy commissioner of police Deepak Girhe and demanded immediate arrest of the real accused. Kuche also met the commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta and inquired about the extent of the investigation into the incident and also discussed about the suspect. Kuche said that the police have deployed 4 squads to search for the murder. We demanded that the accused should be traced immediately.