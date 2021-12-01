Articles worth Rs 2L stolen from two companies

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

Thieves stole articles worth Rs 2 lakh from two companies operated at Wadgaon in Waluj area. The industrialists and residents in the Waluj industrial area are worried and panicked due to the increased incidents of thefts. Ashish Valmik Dhale runs a company Mayank Industries in Gut No. 67 in Wadgaon.

On November 15 night, thieves entered the company by tampering roof sheets. They took away two computers amounting Rs 90,152, a laptop of Rs 64,900 and hard disk of Rs 5,000, all amounting Rs 1,60,552. In another incident, thieves stole articles from Pratik Industries, run by Valmik Kalyanrao Avhade (Bajajnagar) at Gut No. 70 in Wadgaon on November 25. Computer amounting Rs 22,000 and printer of Rs 10,000 were stolen. Cases have been registered in Waluj MIDC police station, while PSI Chetan Ogale is investigating further.