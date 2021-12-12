Articles worth Rs 80K stolen from hardware shop
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 12, 2021 10:50 PM2021-12-12T22:50:07+5:302021-12-12T22:50:07+5:30
Aurangabad, Dec 12: Thieves broke into a hardware shop in Padegaon and made off with articles worth Rs 80,000 ...
Thieves broke into a hardware shop in Padegaon and made off with articles worth Rs 80,000 on Thursday midnight.
Mohammad Ibrahim Mohammad Taher (51, Darji Bazar, Cantonment) runs Prestige Enterprises, a hardware shop in Padegaon area. On December 9, he closed the shop at around 8 pm and went home. The thieves at night took advantage of the situation and stole articles worth Rs 80,000. A case has been registered at Cantonment police station on Saturday.