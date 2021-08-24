ASCDCL waits for update on additional funds to Smart Cities

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) is in two minds as on one hand a union minister of state announced of granting additional fund of Rs 2,000 crore to the eight Smart Cities of Maharashtra and on other hand, the special purpose vehicles (SPVs) handling the approved works (under Smart City Mission) are being told to conclude the ongoing works and works that had completed the tender process by March 2022!

The union Minister of State, Kaushal Kishore made the announcement on August 14. He had also informed of having constituted a steering committee on the state level in this regard.

It may be noted that the detailed project report (DPRs) was submitted by each Smart City to the Central Government in 2015-16. After approval, the union Government has agreed upon contributing 50 per cent and told the State Government and the Local Self-Government to invest 25 per cent each. It may be noted that development works valuing Rs 1,000 crore had been approved under Smart City Mission.

The additional chief executive officer Arun Shinde said, " I learnt about the announcement through newspaper reports. In reality, we had neither received any updated information nor any correspondence from the Central Government regarding granting of additional funds. The union and the State Governments had released their share as per the approved DPRs."