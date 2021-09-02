ASCDCL's Command and Control Centre to be completed soon

Aurangabad, Sept 2:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) chief executive officer A K Pandey has inspected the ongoing construction of the Smart City office at Aam Khas Maidan today. He observed the Integrated Command and Control Centre has been done up to 90 per cent and will be completed in a month's time.

The ASCDCL is spending Rs 5.50 crore upon the hi-tech centre. It will be utilised for effective planning of solid waste management, water supply, drainage, roads, city bus service and provide other basic amenities, said the engineer Faiz Ali. The centre will have a video wall, 20 operator workstations, a war room, a data centre, UPS and Electric Room, a library, GIS cell. The building will have a rainwater harvesting system and be equipped with a state-of-the-art fire fighting system, apart from controlled access to the office. Adds the assistant project manager Imran Khan that the office building will be one of the green buildings certified by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).