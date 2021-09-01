ASI directorate approves Rs 5 crore estimate, design to prevent rockfall at Ajanta Caves- Mumbai and Switzerland-based agencies involved in heritage task

Aurangabad, Sept 1:

The Superintending Archaeologist (Archaeological Survey of India, Aurangabad Circle), Dr Milan Kumar Chawale today has underlined that the ASI directorate (New Delhi) has approved the designs and estimate (of Rs 5 crore) prepared by Switzerland-based and Mumbai-based expert agencies. The designs comprise of erecting high tensile steel wire mesh, on the upper scarp of the sloppy mountain, to prevent the falling of critical boulders at world heritage Ajanta Caves.

It may be noted that there is heavy rainfall in the vicinity of the caves every year. The downpour leads to erosion in the mountain. On June 11, 2020, the footbridge (built over the stream) connecting Cave No 20 and 21 got damaged due to the falling of a critical boulder during the night. Owing to lockdown, the caves complex was closed, therefore, no untoward incident took place. Another boulder fell on August 17 night, in front of Cave No 7. The untoward incident got evaded. However, the ASI took serious cognizance of these incidents. The tender was invited from a competent agency to prepare designs and estimates. It has been approved and now the tender will be invited from a competent agency to implement the design works. A high-quality steel mesh will be fixed on the top of the sloppy mountain to avoid dislocation and slipping of critical boulders. The height of steel mesh will be 30 feet and 200 metres long, it is learnt.

" The ASI will ensure that the caves are not harmed while performing the task. There should be no vibration in the mountain while drilling the boulders. There are very few companies in India that are experts in such delicate works. Hence the pre-stage designing works were assigned to Switzerland and Mumbai-based agencies," said Chawale.