ASI starts devp works, excavation in front of Bibi ka Maqbara

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) has started excavating high raised platform, situated in front of Bibi ka Maqbara, recently.

The superintending archaeologist (SA) Dr Milan Kumar Chauley confirmed the action saying that the circle's then SA (during his tenure from 2005 to 2009) has submitted a proposal of excavation with the hope of finding ancient remains under the high raised platform. The circle office maintained the correspondence with our head office and after obtaining permission the excavation works got started. We would conserve the remains recovered during the task and then protect the site through the construction of a boundary wall.

" The office was unable to develop the periphery due to myriad reasons including encroachments. After the removal of encroachments, we sought permission for providing visitors-friendly facilities like the development of dedicated parking. The estimate has been approved," said Chauley.

Meanwhile, the excavation work is attracting visitors as well as residents staying in the neighbourhood. They are rushing to witness the ongoing works. The excavation was started after marking the site. The work was halted on Wednesday, but ASI staff were preventing people from visiting the site and taking photographs.