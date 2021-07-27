Assist Prof Dr Kamble passes away

Aurangabad, July 27:

Dr Prashant Prakash Kamble, an assistant professor working on a contract basis at Gopinath Munde National Institute of Rural Development and Research of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU), died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning.

He was 31 and leaves behind wife, a son, parents and two brothers. Dr Kamble, who hailed from Washim settled down at Kanchanwadi. Last rites were performed on him at Intkheda crematorium today.