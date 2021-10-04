Atlast, Daulatabad Fort gets free from encroachments

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) has won the legal battle against the Daulatabad gram panchayat and the encroachers upon the premises of the Daulatabad Fort, recently.

As a result, the campus has been freed from all the encroachments today.

According to the press release, the court gave the verdict in favour of ASI on September 27. Accordingly, the deputy commissioner of police (Zone I) held a meeting with the shopkeepers on Saturday and directed them to vacate the possession by Monday. The police hinted at filing FIRs against them if they do not act as per the order.

As the day broke, the ASI got the whole area vacated all the shops within the parking area of both the side of the main entrance, in the morning hours.

Earlier, the shopkeepers were reluctant to leave the possession. As a result, the ASI wrote letters to the District Collector, the Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Zone I) and urged them to remove the encroachments upon the ASI land and also initiate action against all of them including the local gram panchayat for illegally collecting money from the shopkeepers, added the release.