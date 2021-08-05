Attaching people is essence of ‘Servicing of Relations’

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

Attaching people by forgetting betrayal and breach of expectations is the essence of the servicing of the relations, opined the director general (Directorate of Information, Public Relations) Dr Dilip Pandharpatte. He was speaking during the release of a book ‘Natyache Servicing’ penned by Vishwas Thakur at Rukhmini Hall, MGM University premises. Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta, MGM University chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Film director Chandrakant Kulkarni, poet Dasu Vaidya, Yashwantrao Chavan Prathisthan, Mumbai director Datta Balsaraf, litterateur Shankar Borade, Aparna Kakkad, author Vishwas Thakur were present on the dais. Authors Thakur and Ramesh Rawalkar were felicitated on the occasion.

Director (Information) Hemraj Bagul, Sanjay Karanjkar, Vinayak Ranade and others were present.

Shriram Potdar recited an Abhang, Niliesh Raut made an introductory speech, Mahesh Achintalwar conducted the proceedings, Dr Rekha Shelke introduced the author while Suhas Tendulkar proposed a vote of thanks. Gauri Kule sung the Pasaydan. Subodh Jadhav, Shiv Kadam, Mahesh Deshmukh, Mangesh Nirantar and others took efforts for the success of the programme.