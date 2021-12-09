Attacker stabbing doctor traced

Aurangabad, Dec 9:

The police have claimed to have traced the attacker who stabbed a doctor at Connaught Place on Tuesday night. A team had gone to arrest the accused at Gulbarga in Karnataka but could not find him. Hence, he is being searched at various places, informed Cidco police station PI Sambhaji Pawar.

Dr Abdul Rafe Abdul Qadir (42) works in Government Cancer Hospital and lives in an apartment in Connaught Place. On Tuesday at around 7 pm, a man came to his house and asked him to treatment as he is have a stomach. However, the man stabbed Dr Rafe in stomach. The nearby residents tried to nab the attacker but he fled away.

The attacker was caught in the CCTV cameras and on the basis of number plate of his motorcycle, which had a Karnataka registration.

Considering the severity of the case, the investigation has been given to Second PI Vinod Salgarkar. A team of police led by PSI of the special branch Ashok Avchar is searching the accused in Karnataka. The reason of the attack will be clear after the arrest, the police said.