Attempt to blackmail fruit sellers posing as a fake CBI officer

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

Various types of fraud are being exposed in large numbers through social media and various apps. Many are falling prey to such incidents and are later blackmailed for money. Another such case was recently uncovered.

A fruit seller in the city had a live chat with an unknown person through an app. The affair started with chatting and ended with blackmailing. The cyber criminal first demanded Rs 25,000. But as the fruit seller failed to budge, the blackmailer then threatened to lodge a complaint with the CBI if he failed to comply with the demand. The next day, the fruit seller got a call from a CBI official to pay the money immediately or else he would be raided by the CBI team. The fruit seller rushed to the cyber police after getting repeated calls. Inspector Gautam Patare and PSI Amol Satodkar were informed about the incident. Accordingly, a case was registered in the cyber crime branch.

Threatened in front of the police

After the fruit seller arrived at the cyber police station, Inspector Patare asked him to call the blackmailers. During conversation the person posing as a CBI officer was threatening him to send money immediately in front of the police officers.