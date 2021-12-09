'Aunty' operating flesh trade hails from high profile family

Aurangabad, Dec 9:

In a surprising development, the police during the investigation found that the 'aunty' who was operating flesh trade, in the name of a spa, in Osmanpura, belongs to a high profile family. The lady, however, succeeded in provoking two needy women (from poor families) to join the flesh trade. The lady first started operating a beauty parlour then started operating a sex racket.

Earlier, the crime branch inspector Avinash Aghav and PSI Dutta Shelke got the information that a sex racket is being operated from City Choice Spa, situated near Bhajiwali Statue, in Osmanpura. Accordingly, a team comprising police inspector Geeta Bhagwade and PSI Kalyan Shelke sent a decoy and raided the spa on December 7. The police arrested two victim ladies, the accused Shaikh Faheem Shaikh Hussain and one aunty.

During the investigation, the police came to know that one woman, who is into the flesh trade, is from Nasik and has two sons. Another 22-year-old lady (from Jalna district) is a divorcee and stays alone. Both of them joined the business to run their homes. Of the money earned from the customers, the Aunty and the accused Faheem Shaikh would take the major share from them. Aunty belongs to a rich family and her father holds a key position in the irrigation department. Leaving all the luxuries, she left her house and was staying with Faheem. Earlier, she used to run a beauty parlour, then converted it into a spa and now started the flesh trade.

There was a discussion that the crime branch and other police found two tortoises from the possession of Faheem Shaikh. However, the information was not confirmed by anybody. The investigating officer Bagwade confirmed that no tortoise was found at the spot.