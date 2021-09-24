Aurangabad: Man rapes doctor, sends video of the act to her parents

After being introduced in a wedding of a classmate, a young man showed the lure of marriage and abused a female doctor several times. He demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh, threatening to viral the offensive photos and videos taken during the same period. The victim lodged a complaint at the City Chowk Police Station after informing the family. Accordingly, a case of atrocity was filed. The accused was identified as Azhar Ashfaq Sheikh (resident of Ghatkopar West, Mumbai) and was assisted by Osama Khan and Hamza Pathan. According to a complaint lodged at the City Chowk police station, the victim was a BDS and practices in a private hospital.

At the wedding, the classmate introduced the girl to her cousin Azhar Sheikh, his mother and sister. He then said that he was working for an airline in Mumbai. In the first meeting he said to the girl he likes her and promised to marry her. He also said that he will soon get a job with Saudi Airlines and will move to Jeddah. As a result, their friendship grew.

The accused called her to meet him at a hotel in Aurangabad on November 21, 2020 and forcibly tortured her. He forcibly took photos and video of the whole act and threatened her to viral the video. He then tortured her in various places on January 9, 10, February 1 and 22, 2021. Not only that, he demanded Rs 10 lakh by sending her photos and videos on her parents' mobile. Frightened by all this, the victim lodged a complaint at the City Chowk Police Station. Other offenses including rape and ransom have been registered against him.