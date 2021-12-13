Aurangabad ranks 27th in top 30 Export Districts of India

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 13:

Here is good news as Aurangabad district has been ranked 27th in India's top 30 Export Districts listed by the union Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI). Under the initiative of MoCI - 'Districts as Export Hubs' - the products and services with export potential have been identified for all districts of the country.

The compilation of district-wise export data, highlighting the top five export commodities recorded from April to September (2021-22) has been declared on December 10. The list has been updated on the basis of inputs received from the States and union Territories.

Of the top 30 districts, Jamnagar and Surat of Gujarat secured first and second positions, while Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban (Maharashtra) secured third and fourth positions. The other districts of Maharashtra which are also shining in the list include Pune (5th), Thane (13th), Raigad (15th) and Palghar (28th).

Status of Aurangabad district

Top Five Commodities Value of Export (in US Dollar Million)

1. Engineering Goods 1062.07

2. Drugs And Pharmaceuticals 217.39

3. Plastic And Linoleum 149.9

4. Organic And Inorganic Chemicals 43.69

5. Meat, Dairy And Poultry Products 41.53

Total 1514.58

Marathwada's Kesar Mango; Custard Apple have export potential

The total cost of various products and services exported from the Aurangabad district was of 1734.22 (US Dollar Million). The MoCI has also identified products and services having export potential include Engineering, Pharmaceuticals and Agriculture products, Engineering services, Paithani Sarees and Fabrics, Marathwada's Kesar Mango and Beed's Custard Apple.

It may be noted that the identification of products and services has been done to address challenges for exports, improving supply chains, market accessibility and handholding for increasing exports, stated MoCI. The district export action plans have been prepared for such identified products and services for overseas markets, which include specific actions required to support local exporters or manufacturers in producing or manufacturing identified products in adequate quantity and with the requisite quality, for reaching potential buyers outside India.