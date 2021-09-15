Aurangabad rural police announced as best police unit

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

The Maharashtra Directorate General of Police office has announced the Aurangabad Rural Police as the best police unit in the state on various criteria. The office fixed categories ‘A’, ‘B’, and ‘C’, based on the cases filed and disposed off between January - December, 2020. The best unit was selected on various criteria from these three categories.

Under the able leadership of the superintendent of police (SP) Mokshada Patil, the Aurangabad rural police proved better in all the criteria, and the evaluation committee announced Aurangabad rural unit as the best unit.

The various criterions included the case investigations, cases disposals, actions against liquor and gambling dens, cybercrime, action against habitual offenders, action against illegal activities, arrest of wanted, absconding accused, disposal of cases against weaker sections, finding missing persons, road accidents death rates and others.

Similarly, at the administrative level, the criteria were parade, service book and remarks, pending pension proposals, pending primary and departmental inquiries, use of non-salary funds, pending medical claims, training, and promotions.