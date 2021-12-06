Australian patent granted to faculties of Srinath Pharmacy

Aurangabad, Dec 6:

The Australian Government patent agency granted the innovation patent to young researchers of Srinath College of Pharmacy, Bajajnagar Aurangabad, recently. The innovation which received patent is entitled as “Poloxamer-based in-situ nasal gel of naratriptan hydrochloride deformable vesicles for brain targeting.” The invented formulation could be the promising drug delivery for the patients who are suffering from migraine. The invention was carried out under the leadership of principal Dr Santosh Shelke by the team of Dr Gajanan Shinde, Dr Manoj Damale, Dr Prabhakar Panzade, Dr Rashmi Chouthe, Dr Deepak Kulkarni, Dr .Inayat Pathan and Dr Gaurav Agarwal. The term of grant of innovation patent is for eight years from August 2021. Secretary of BGPS E K Jadhav, joint secretary Aman Jadhav and administrative officer B B Jadhav congratulated the team.