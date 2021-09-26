Authoresses literature often linked with their character

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

The women are getting freedom in creating literature as the system is favourable to men. There is a tradition that literature created by women is often linked with their character. Hence, this system has to be discarded, and new system should be established which will provide freedom to women to create literature of their choice, opined the experts during a symposium in the Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan on Sunday.

The fourth symposium, ‘Authoresses literature engulfed in Feminism’ was organised on the P E Sonkamble platform, and Lalita Gadge presided over. The experts Bhagwan Kale, Samita Jadhav, Yogini Satarkar - Pande, Shivraj Gopale, Mahesh Mangnale, and others spoke on the subject. Some experts admitted that rebel authoresses are entangled in the dispute of feminism while the others disagreed.

Kale stressed that the woes of women should be presented in the literature. Jadhav expressed that women cannot write freely in the male-centric system. Satarkar opined that authoresses and poetesses are not entangled in the dispute of feminism, but they are coming forward as an independent individuals, she said.