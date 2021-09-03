Auto driver commits suicide

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

An autorickshaw driver commits suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling fan with a nylon rope in his rented house at Vitava village on Friday at 9.30 am. The deceased Prahlad Baliram Pol (52) wrote 'Jai Shivrai' and 'I am committing suicide' on his palm of the hand before ending his life. The reason for taking the extreme step is not yet ascertained.

Pol (a resident of Banchincholi in Hadgaon tehsil in Nanded district) was staying in a rented house of Rambhau Gavhane with his wife Lata and son at Vitawa. He was earning his livelihood by driving autorickshaw. One month ago, his father Baliram Pol has died, therefore, his wife and son were in the native village. He was staying alone in the house. On Friday morning, the neighbours Balaji Suryawanshi and Laxman Dolas rushed him to the government hospital in an unconscious condition, but the doctor declared him dead upon examination at 11.15 am.

Meanwhile, the deceased has also mentioned the name of Ashok Damle on the palm of his hand. Waluj MIDC police station has registered an offence of accidental death. Head constable Yogesh Kasarle is investigating the case.