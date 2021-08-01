Auto-rickshaw and three two-wheelers stolen

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

Thieves stole a rickshaw along with three two-wheelers from different parts of the city on July 31. A two-wheeler (MH-20-EC-1497) belonging to Rahul Kautikrao Najan (Hudco) was stolen by thieves from the gate of Maulana Azad College on July 29. A two-wheeler (MH-20-ED-3226) belonging to Sheikh Ifaz Sheikh Farid (Rokadia Hanuman Colony) was stolen on July 30 in front of Prozone Mall. Sheikh Azim Sheikh Aziz (Juna Mondha) two-wheeler (MH-20-EA-0809) was stolen from the hospital parking lot on July 12 and LPG rickshaw (MH-20-BT-7214) of Ramkisan Narhari Devkar was stolen on July 28. Cases were registered at City chowk, MIDC Cidco, Pundalikanagar and Jinsi police station.