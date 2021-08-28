Auto-rickshaw driver molests minor girl in running rickshaw

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

A drunkard auto-rickshaw driver molested a 16 years old girl who sat in his rickshaw at Mondha Naka signal on Saturday morning. He tried to take her away in the rickshaw and, in the attempt, touched her body. The panicked girl jumped from the running rickshaw and was severely injured. She is being treated at a private hospital.

The Jinsi police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual offenses Act (POCSOA) while the crime branch police arrested the accused rickshaw driver in the evening. The accused has been identified as Anand Ambadas Pahulkar (50, Indiranagar, Gulli. No. 24, Baijipura).

Today, her cousin left her at the Mondha Naka signal as she had to go to the coaching classes near Ramgiri Hotel. She sat in a rickshaw (MH 20 DE 8737) and asked the rickshaw driver to drop her at Ramgiri Hotel. However, he told her that he will not drop her near Ramgiri Hotel but will take her to another place. He also tried to hold her hand. She was panicked and jumped from the running rickshaw near Tanishq Jewelers at Mondha Naka.

She sustained severe injuries on the nose, chin, and near the ear. The driver stopped his rickshaw and started walking towards the girl, but she screamed for help and ran in opposite direction. The other rickshaw drivers and residents gathered there. As the people began gathering, he fled from the scene with the rickshaw. He was captured in a CCTV Camera while walking towards the girl. Meanwhile, the public informed her uncle on phone and she was admitted to a private hospital.

The Jinsi police registered the statement of the victim and registered a case of molestation and under sections of POCSOA. PSI Poonam Patil is further investigating the case.