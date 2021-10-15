Automobile market sees heavy buying on Dussehra

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

The automobile market that was experiencing a lull due to covid, got a boost on Dussehra. About 1,500 two wheeler and 500 four wheeler were booked on Friday, which has resulted in a turnover of around Rs 130 crore, according to distributors. However, the E-vehicles have received very little response. Around 200 two wheelers and 100 small commercial vehicles were sold in this category.

Coronavirus had slowed down the automobile market in the district. As restrictions were imposed during the festive season, the dealers were facing a huge crisis. However, the restrictions were eased by the state government after cases started decreasing. Dussehra is an auspicious occasion and citizens prefer doing important purchases on this day. As this was the first Dussehra after restrictions, the markets received tremendous response. The automobile dealers in the district received bookings for 1500 two wheelers and 500 four wheelers on Dussehra. Although the turnover was around Rs 130 crore, it was only 40 per cent of the regular festive turnover, said distributor Ravi Kasliwal.

Long wait for four-wheeler

Due to low availability, many citizens were not able to drive their new four wheeler home on Dussehra. Around 400 four wheelers were distributed by the dealers on Dussehra. However, there was a similar number of waiting lists of customers. They will have to wait for around three to four months to take the delivery of the vehicle. Distributors also said that there was a huge demand for four wheeler this year instead of two wheeler.

Low response to e-vehicles

It was being assumed that due to an increase in fuel prices and the rising cost of vehicles, citizens will buy e-vehicles in large numbers on Dussehra. But only 200 two-wheelers and around 100 commercial three-wheelers were sold by eight distributors in the city. It was also learned from the distributors that there was no demand for passenger rickshaws.