Automobile showrooms receive bumper bookings ahead of festive season

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

A large number of people buy vehicles on the occasion of Dussehra. But there were not many bookings in the last two years due to covid restrictions. However this year, the automobile showrooms are getting bumper bookings for two and four wheelers right from the first day of Navratri. Many citizens have booked vehicles and have demanded them to be delivered on Dussehra. According to distributors, about one thousand vehicles in both segments were booked on Thursday.

Buying new vehicles and homes is considered auspicious on Dussehra. Hence thousands of buyers book new vehicles a month in advance to get them delivered on Dussehra. However, the onset of covid had disrupted this tradition for the past two years. The automobile showrooms received only 30 to 40 per cent booking than usual during the festive season. But this year as the second wave has subsided and the restrictions have been eased, the automobile dealers hope for a bumper turnover during Dussehra and Diwali.

On Thursday, there was a large crowd at the two-wheeler and four-wheeler distributors in the city. Distributor Ravi Jaiswal said that since the restrictions have been eased, the automobile showrooms are getting good response from the buyers. We are receiving nearly 80 to 100 bookings for two wheelers a day and it will jump in the next eight days. There is currently a shortage of two and four wheelers and the waiting period has reached two to three months for two wheelers and five to six months for four wheelers. Buyers want the vehicles to be delivered on Dussehra, but the chances are slim. Only 20 per cent of buyers will get vehicles delivered on Dussehra and the rest will be delivered till Diwali. Nearly 3000 to 3500 vehicles will be sold during this period.

Tendency towards four-wheelers

After the ban on public transport during the covid period, the tendency of many towards four-wheelers increased. That trend continues even this year. On the first day alone, there was a booking for around 500 to 550 four-wheelers and 400 to 500 two-wheelers, said Naresh Agrawal of the automobile dealers association. He also said that people are opting for an electric vehicle due to rising fuel prices.

Prices gone up

Due to BS6 norms, the prices of vehicles in both segments have gone up significantly. Even so, the increased prices have had no effect on the general buyers. Even rising fuel prices have not reduced the demand for four wheelers. Distributors are also confident that they will receive good bookings.