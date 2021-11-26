Awareness session on 'Ease of Doing Business' held

Aurangabad, Nov 26:

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) in association with the office of the deputy commissioner of labour office conducted an awareness session on ‘Ease of Doing Business’ on Thursday to impart information about various online services and the revised labour laws. More than 100 participants from various industries were present on the occasion.

Chandrakant Raut, deputy labour commissioner addressed the session and guided the participants about the labour law reforms and its compliance and also answered to the questions raised in quite easy and understandable manner. He appealed to the industries to understand the system and procedure of labour laws. He further appealed all to understand the online services and also the new upcoming four labour codes, which are yet to be implemented.

Yuvraj Padiyal, assistant commissioner labour gave a detailed presentation on the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ covering Labour Management System (LMS), new reforms in labour laws, CIS and self certification scheme. He said that the Central government has done a perception survey on what services they are rendering and trying to satisfy the industries and also would like to know industry feedback. He informed that the rating of the state is 16th and 17th in this perception survey. CMIA president Shivprasad Jaju, secretary Satish Lonikar, assistant commissioner Gajanan Borse, past president Ashish Garde and others were present.