‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ to be inaugurated today

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

The ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’, an initiative by the self-help groups and public participation for implementing various programmes to mark the platinum jubilee of Indian independence will be inaugurated at Lions Club Eye Hospital N-1, Cidco on Wednesday at 10.30 am. In this programme, a project to swim continuously for 75 hours in the Siddharth Garden swimming pool has been organised.

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Astik Kumar Pandey on Wednesday inspected the preparation of the function. He also inspected the latest facilities available at the Lions Eye Hospital and interacted with the patients. He also distributed blankets to them. Later, he inspected the painted walls on Jalgaon Road.

The president of the Lions Club of Aurangabad Chikalthana Dr Manohar Agrawal, secretary Rajesh Shukla, Rajesh Bharuka, Vishal Ladaniya, city engineer Sakharam Panzade, solid waste department head Nandkishor Bhombe, deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi, Santosh Tengale, cultural officer Sanjeev Sonar, Smart City officials, Aditya Tiwari, Arpita Sharad and others were present.

The project of continuous swimming for 75 hours will be inaugurated by Pande on Thursday at 9 am. Two teams will participate in it. Additional commissioner Ravindra Nikam will lead one team while Vishnu Lokhande another. The swimmers of both teams are Rustam Ghuge, Rameshwar Sonawane, Qadir Khan, Eknath Magar, Vasant Pawar, Sudam Autade, Gopinath Kharat, and Rajesh Bhosale. The project will be noted in the India Book of Records, informed AMC sources.