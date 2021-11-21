B Pharm admissions date extended

Aurangabad, Nov 21:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell extended the admissions registration date for Bachelor of Pharmacy course up to November 23. The registration process for admissions to B Pharmacy for the academic year 2021-22 began on November 12 and its last date was November 21.

Candidates now can do verification and confirmation of application online or offline mode up to November 24 instead of November 22. The provisional merit list will be displayed on November 26.

Candidates can raise the grievance about correction required in the data displayed in the provisional merit list through their login between November 27 and 29. The final merit lists will be released on November 30.

Those who have passed HSC with Physics and Chemistry as compulsory subjects along with one of the Mathematics or Biology by securing a minimum of 45 per cent marks (40 per cent marks for reserved category) and MHT-CET 2021 or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) with non-zero positive score are eligible to apply for the course.