Bag containing Rs 3 lakh, laptop stolen from car in Bajajnagar

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

Crooks keeping a watch on an industrialist, stole a bag containing Rs 3 lakh and a laptop from his car at Bajajnagar on Thursday at around 11.30 am. Saurabh Purushottam Kulkarni (34, Sainagar, Beed By-pass) and Nagraj Patil ran a company by the name Pharma Craft Packaging Pvt Ltd in partnership at Karodi Shivar.

On Thursday morning, Kulkarni went to Mahindra Kotak Bank at More Chowk in Bajajnagar in his car (MH 29 EJ 5167) and withdrew Rs 3 lakh, and kept it in his laptop bag. He put the bag on the front side seat. Meanwhile, a man came towards him and told him that oil is leaking from his car, but he ignored it. He later went to Deepak Logistics to pick a courier. When he came back from the courier company and was putting the courier in the dickey of the car, the crooks, who had kept a watch on him from the bank, took away the bag from the car.

Kulkarni was unaware of the theft and went to his company at around 12 noon. When he reached, he noticed that the bag containing Rs 3 lakh and a laptop was missing. He told about it to the partner Nagraj Patil. Both of them then went to the courier company and inquired about the bag, but could not find it. They lodged a complaint at the Waluj MIDC police station.

The police opined that the crooks might have kept a watch on Kulkarni when he went to the bank and then lifted the bag when they got the opportunity. Meanwhile, ACP Vivek Saraf, PI Sandeep Gurme, crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, PSI Chetan Ogale, and others went to the courier company and inspected the spot.