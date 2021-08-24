Bagade upset over waste, stink in APMC complex

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

MLA Haribhau Bagade was upset over waste and stink spreading at the ‘Adat Bazaar’ complex at Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Jadhavwadi.

It may be noted that the complex was named after Haribhau Bagade. Farmers have to sell their vegetables on the road as waste and stink spread at the complex.

As it was bringing disgrace to his name, Bagade visited the complex on Tuesday morning. He expressed displeasure over not clearing the complex properly as it brings disgrace to his name.

Administrative Board supported by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have domination on the APMC. Jagannath Kale from Congress is the main administrator of the APMC.

The work of garbage lifting contract from the complex was allotted to a contractor, which gets Rs 99,000 monthly. Haribhau Bagade said that farmers do not get space for selling their produces.

He said that it is the responsibility of APMC to get its work done.

“Farmers and vendors will sell vegetables at other places if they do not get space for business. The committee should consider the threat. We used to pay attention towards hygiene when our Government was in the State,” he said.

Former APMC chairman Radhakisan Pathade, former director Ram Shelke were also present. Committee Chief Administrator Jagannath Kale said that the administrative board of Maha Vaghadi took charge just 15 to 20 days ago only.

“Earlier, BJP had power in the committee. The condition of the commission agent (adat) was worse than today. Bagade (Nana) never turned up here. The contractor was being paid Rs 1.50 lakh monthly for cleanliness.

We have brought down the amount to Rs 99,000 monthly. The contractor starts cleaning work in the afternoon. We pay attention to cleanliness. Somebody is trying to misguide the former Assembly speaker,” he added.