Baiju Patil appointed member on Govt’s Photography Committee

Aurangabad, Oct 18:

Famous wildlife photographer Baiju Patil has been appointed as a member of the State Government’s Photography Committee.

It may be noted that ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ initiative is being organised across the State to celebrate the 75th year of the country’s Independence.

Various programs will be conducted in the State under the initiative.

A panel of photographers was set up. Baiju Patil was appointed as a member of the photography committee. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is heading the committee. It comprises all former chief ministers, ministers and secretaries.

Wildlife photographer Baiju Patil has won more than 65 national and international awards in wildlife photography to date. In wildlife photography, he wandered in the different parts of the country and the world to capture rare moments in his camera. Not just wildlife, but his name is held in high esteem in all forms of ‘modelling industrial underwater photography.