Bailable warrant issued against Osmanabad ZP CEO;

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice R N Ladda has issued directives to issue a bailable warrant to the chief executive officer (CEO) of Osmanabad Zilla Parishad (ZP). The next hearing has been placed on November 30.

According to details, a payscale of junior engineer on completion of 12 years was sanctioned to ‘civil engineering assistant’ of Osmanabad. After 24 years of joining the service, it was expected to give the pay scale of the post of 'deputy engineer' to the engineering assistant.

But instead of doing so, engineering assistants were promoted as 'Branch Engineers' with a grade pay of Rs 100.

The ZP administration informed the petitioner that this was his promotion.

During the hearing, adv Bhumkar pointed out to the bench that as per the Government Resolution dated April 1, 1999, the post of 'branch engineer' is not a post of promotion.

He argued that the High Court had declared so during the hearing of an earlier case. The notice was issued twice to the ZP CEO, but he did not attend the hearing.

So, the court directed the HC Registrar and police to execute the bailable warrant against him.