Bajaj Group's vaccination campaign launched

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

The Bajaj Group's campaign 'Our Aurangabad - Healthy Aurangabad' to free the city of Aurangabad from corona was launched on Tuesday as per the agreement with the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). The inauguration of the campaign was carried at the vaccination center at Tathe Hall, N-11 by municipal health officer Dr Nita Padalkar and Bajaj Group advisor C P Tripathi. Bajaj Group has given 2.30 lakh vaccines for Aurangabad city and rural area. The vaccination campaign will be carried out on 23 centres. Dr Padalkar said that the vaccines made available by Bajaj Group will give momentum to the vaccination drive in the city. She also appealed to citizens to take vaccines to avert the third covid wave. C P Tripathi said, that all citizens should come forward and take vaccine to stop corona. Dr Ravi Savre, Dr Priyanka Bhojane and other officials were present.