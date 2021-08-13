Balbharti dispatches 15L academic books for primary students

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

Balbharti has dispatched a quantity of 15.36 lakh academic books for distribution in nine tehsils of the district. These books will be distributed to primary school students studying in classes from Standard I to VIII. We are expecting to receive a stock of 2.60 lakh more books, said the Inclusive Education Programme coordinator Dr Sojwal Jain.

The books are distributed to primary students studying in government and granted schools by the government. Under the guidance of the education officer Dr B B Chavan, 85.85 per cent of books had been dispatched, out of the total demand, to the tehsil level. The total cost of these books is around Rs 6.65 crore and books valuing Rs 1 crore more will be received soon, said Jain.

The tehsil wise distribution of books in the district are as follows: Aurangabad - 2.27 lakh, Kannad - 2.39 lakh, Paithan-2.36 lakh, Vaijapur - 1.86 lakh, Gangapur - 1.36 lakh, Khuldabad - 80,433, Sillod - 2.70 lakh, Soyegaon - 60,882 and Phulambri - 99,525.