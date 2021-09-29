Bamu appoints coordinators for new courses

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) appointed five coordinators for the five new courses to be launched from the academic year 2021-22.

The university decided to launch the five courses-Diploma in Taxation Law (DTL), M Sc in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Master in Hotel Management (MHM), M Sc in Forensic Science (FS), M Voc in Printing and Packaging Technology (PPT).

The coordinators were appointed for the courses. The names of course-wise coordinators are as follows Dr Sadhna Pande (DTL coordinator), Dr Sachin Deshmukh (M Sc-AI), Dr R N Ragade (MHM), Dr Bapu Shingte (M Sc-FS) and Dr Parag Hase (M Voc-PPT). The admission process for the courses will commence soon.

The coordinators will have to take charge and report the administration.