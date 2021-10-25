Bamu completes admission in just 3 days

Aurangabad, Oct 25:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has completed the admission process for different 65 courses in the postgraduate departments in just three days.

It may be noted that the admission process will take 10 to 25 days for the completion in the post. The university gave more than one month’s time for the online registration considering Covid situation.

This time around, the university did arrangements differently to reduce time and made it hassle-free for students.

Chairman of the admission committee told Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad told this newspaper that the admission and counselling process was done between October 20 and 22 for eats in city and Osmanabad sub-centres for the academic year 2021-22.

He said that first time in the university’s history, the admission process was completed in just three days.

Dr Gaikwad said that the spot admission round for the vacant seats would be held in PG departments on October 29.

He appealed to the students to visit the departments for admission on vacant seats on Friday.

The courses in Science and Technology faculty received the highest number of application forms.