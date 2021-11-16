Bamu employees stage ‘Dwar Sabha’

Aurangabad, Nov 16:

Members of non-teaching employees of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) staged a ‘Dwar Sabha’ on Tuesday for their various demands including arrears of 58 months of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations and implementation of the Assured Career Progression Scheme.

The employees of universities and colleges have launched a series of agitations to draw attention towards their pending demands.

They staged ‘Dwar Sabha’ today at the entrance of the main building of the university campus.

The employees will also go on a one-day token strike on November 22.

Maharashtra State Colleges and University Employees Joint Action Committee office-bearers like Ajay Deshmukh, Dr Nitin Koli, Dr Puranchandra Meshram, Raosaheb Tribhuvan, Prasad Rane, Anand Khamkar, Deepak More, Dr Kailas Pathrikar said that the employees' issues are being ignored frequently.

The employees are also sporting black badges up to November 17. The will sport black badges and demonstration in the afternoon between November 18 and 20.

Their other demands included the implementation of a five-day week on the line of Government employees and releasing arrears of nearly five years (from January 1, 2016, to November 2020).